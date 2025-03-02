New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Skill Online Games Federation (SOGF) proudly announced the appointment of Padma Shri awardee Koneru Humpy, India's youngest-ever Woman Grandmaster and one of the country's most celebrated chess icons, as the Brand Ambassador of the SOG Grandmaster Series.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of skill-based gaming, bridging the gap between traditional mind sports and the emerging digital competitive ecosystem, as per a press release from the SOG Grandmaster Series.

Koneru Humpy, a stalwart in the world of chess, has been an inspiration for millions with her exceptional achievements, including her historic win at the 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess Championship and numerous international accolades. Her association with the SOG Grandmaster Series is set to elevate the prestige of the tournament, reinforcing its commitment to promoting skill, strategy, and sportsmanship in the gaming landscape.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the collaboration, Koneru Humpy said, "Chess has always been a testament to skill, strategy, and intelligence, and I am thrilled to be part of the SOG Grandmaster Series, which shares the same ethos. This initiative promotes skill-based gaming and provides a platform for aspiring talents to showcase their abilities on a grand stage."

The SOG Grandmaster Series, curated by the Skill Online Games Federation, aims to establish a regulated and credible platform for competitive skill-based gaming, featuring formats such as chess, blind chess, and other strategic mind sports. With Koneru Humpy's involvement, the series aims to foster greater engagement and recognition for skill-based gaming in India.

The South Zone of the SOG Grandmaster Series witnessed remarkable success, with outstanding participation and competitive gameplay that highlighted the depth of talent in the region. The series continues to grow, with the upcoming West Zone Finals set to take place on the 3rd and 4th of March. Koneru Humpy will be present as the Brand Ambassador, further adding prestige to the event and inspiring participants as they compete for top honors.

Shankar Aggarwal, President, Skillhub Online Games Federation said,"Koneru Humpy's association with the SOG Grandmaster Series is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the promotion of skill-based competition. Her legacy in chess aligns perfectly with our vision of making strategic and skill-based games more mainstream."

With the growing prominence of esports and skill gaming, the SOG Grandmaster Series is set to redefine the landscape of competitive gaming, encouraging participants to hone their abilities and compete at the highest level. (ANI)

