Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) The 30th edition of Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking badminton tournament will be held at Tau Devi Lal multipurpose indoor stadium in Panchkula from November 14-20.

Express Shuttle Club Trust, under the aegis of Haryana Badminton Association, is organising the event with a total prize pool of Rs 4 lakh.

Tournament will be played under the following age categories -- Under-19 years (boys and girls singles and doubles), mixed doubles Under-19, tournament director Sanjiv Sachdeva, said here on Friday.

The qualifying rounds will be held from November 14-16.

All top junior players of the country will beparticipating in the tournament, he said, while adding that this is a major ranking badminton tournament.

