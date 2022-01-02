By Anuj Mishra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 2 (ANI): Paralympics champion Krishna Nagar is focused on taking each and every match seriously as he feels a "casual" approach might hamper his chances of replicating Tokyo Games' heroics in Paris 2024.

Krishna Nagar, competing in the SH6 category, continued his great run in the fourth National Para-Badminton Championship winning three gold medals in the tournament held here last week.

However, the star shuttler said his focus is to try and not adopt a casual approach in some of his games ahead of the mega sporting event.

"My focus is on International Circuits right now and I am not thinking of Paris Games. But one thing I want to make sure is that I give my best in upcoming Asian Games and World Championships," Krishna Nagar told ANI after winning three golds in the fourth National Para-Badminton Championship.

"I also want to make sure I don't repeat mistakes and work on my game ahead of the Paris Paralympics. My focus is to try not to adopt the casual approach in the upcoming tournaments if I want to win a medal in the Paris Games," he added.

The star player repeated his 2019 national's feat of winning three golds in all the categories he participated in. He won in singles, men's doubles, and also in mixed doubles.

"I played all the three events but I wanted to play just the two in order to not put any pressure on my body. But then I decided to play all three, and this is the second 'triple delight' for me. In 2019, I had also won three golds," said Krishna Nagar.

Having missed Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021, it was a welcome to return for Krishna on the badminton court.

"I had already decided to miss the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021 as I wanted to spend time with my family and then Nationals came and I wanted to make a comeback on the court," said Krishna Nagar.

"I was excited for the Nationals as competition is increasing day by day and I wanted to make sure I was in the groove before playing in the International Circuits in 2022," he signed off. (ANI)

