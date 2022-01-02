Jamshedpur FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The JFC vs CFC clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on January 02, 2021 as both teams look to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Jamshedpur FC have fallen off the pace in recent weeks as two back-to-back draws has seen them lose ground in the race for the top spot but they can become the new leaders with a win. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have lost consecutive matches and will be aiming to end the disappointing run and get back to winning ways.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 02, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs CFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

