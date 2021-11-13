By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar, set to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday, will not be present at the event after the sudden demise of his mother.

Reportedly, Krishna's mother passed away on Friday night and the shuttler has headed back home. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics gold medallist was named along with 11 other athletes for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award.

On Friday, while talking to ANI, Krishna had expressed his happiness. "My dreams are getting fulfilled gradually. It's a proud moment. I first won gold, then I was selected for Khel Ratna Award. It feels good. Everyone in my family is elated," Krishna had said.

"My family feels proud as everyone recognises them and they are very happy with the respect being bestowed on them. Just want to imagine what it would be like to be felicitated by the President of India," he had added.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra (Athletics), Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh P.R (Hockey), Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Sumit Antil (Para Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Krishna (Para Badminton), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting), Mithali Raj (Cricket), Sunil Chhetri (Football), and Manpreet Singh (Hockey). (ANI)

