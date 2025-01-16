New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has hit the nets in his bid to make a comeback to the Indian team ahead of the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy next month.

Kuldeep, who sustained a groin injury during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru last year, shared a 45-second video of himself bowling in the nets on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "Locked in."

Also Read | January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 16.

India host England for a white ball tour ahead of the all-important Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three T20s and as many ODIs.

While Kuldeep has not been named in the T20 squad, he is expected to undergo a fitness test and match simulation in the coming days to prove his readiness for the ODI series and Champions Trophy, the squads for which are yet to be announced.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

The ODI series against England begins on January 22 while India's opening match in the Champions Trophy is slated for February 20.

In case Kuldeep fails to make it, one among Ravi Bishnoi or Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be picked for the Champions Trophy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)