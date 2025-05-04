New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The reigning 3P national champion and India international Kiran Ankush Jadhav, extended a good run of form, winning the men's 10m air rifle title at the on-going 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial (KSSM) Shooting Championship, here at the Dr. Karni Singh range, according to an official statement from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The Navy shooter, who will be part of the Indian team for the Munich World Cup next month, shot 251.5 over 24 shots to win ahead of two Army marksmen, Vivek Sharma and Vishal Singh, the NRAI statement said.

Vivek finished 1.4 behind Kiran to take silver while Vishal took bronze, bowing out to Vivek in a shoot-off, after both had tied at 230.1 after 22 shots.

Further, as per NRAI, Maharashtra took the junior men's title when Parth Rakesh Mane pipped Uma Mahesh Maddineni of Andhra at the last shot, winning by the narrowest possible margin of 0.1 in a thrilling final.

Uma Mahesh was 0.3 ahead going into the 24th and final shot, but a 10.0 was not enough, as Parth fired a 10.4 to snatch the win. Karnataka's Naraen Suresh won bronze,

The statement added that Abhinav Shaw won a fourth gold at the championship, taking the men's air rifle youth crown, shooting 252.2 in the final. The Bengal shooter finished 0.5 ahead of Parth, denying him a double on the day. Guruu Sabari of Tamil Nadu won bronze (230.3). (ANI)

