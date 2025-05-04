English Premier League giants Manchester United FC are having a forgetful season, and are currently struggling at the 15th position. As EPL 2024-25 nears the end, with the champions already decided, Manchester United will now be playing their 35th league game this season, as they are gearing up to be hosted by Brentford FC next on Sunday, May 4, at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. The Red Devils have not won a single game in the last five league games ahead of the Brentford vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25 match. Manchester United Beat Lyon in Epic Clash at Old Trafford to Qualify for UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Finals.

Manchester United are safe from relegation now, and hopes for a continental spot are beyond dreams. So, the Brentford vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25 match is just a mandatory game, but also their chance to rise up the ranks and give themselves more consolation. Brentford FC are currently in the 11th spot with 49 points from 34 games and have been impressive with the team they hold.

When is Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brentford FC are set to host Manchester United FC in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 4. The Brentford vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, and begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Brentford vs Manchester United live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Brentford vs Manchester United, online viewing options are listed below. Manchester United To Leave Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Announces Plans for Newly Built 100,000-Seater ‘Iconic’ Ground.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Brentford vs Manchester United live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

