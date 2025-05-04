West Ham will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the next match of the Premier League 2024-25 season. West Ham are languishing in 17th place after losing 3-2 to Brighton last weekend. Evan Ferguson is back at Graham Potter's disposal after he was unable to play for his parent club on Saturday. Edson Álvarez is having back issues, whereas Crysencio Summerville has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Take Commanding Leads in UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Semifinals.

Tottenham, on the other hand, is struggling in 16th place in the points table. However, they will be confident that they can beat West Ham. It is the first time since October 2024 that these two sides have faced each other. Spurs thrashed West Ham 4-1 in North London. However, Spurs' dismal domestic performance in the 2024-25 season means they're looking for the Europa League to salvage their season.

When is West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

West Ham will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2024-25 match on Sunday, May 4. The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the London Stadium. The much-awaited clash will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below. Dominos Pizza UK Trolls Tottenham Hotspur After Side’s Recent Loss Against Aston Villa in FA Cup 2024-25, Shares Number of Pizzas Sold Since Spurs Last Win Trophy (See Post).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. West Ham might take their revenge against Spurs, and fans can expect a thrilling clash.

