Paris, Feb 10 (AP) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to play his first Champions League match in a PSG shirt when his new club takes on Ligue 1 rival Brest this week.

PSG travels to the Stade de Roudourou in the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Premier Pacer’s Availability for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Expected to Be Known By February 11 Amid His Fitness Concerns: Report.

The French league leader warmed up for the game with an impressive 4-1 victory against Monaco during which Kvaratskhelia scored his first goal for PSG.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, February 10: Damage CTRL to Face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, CM Punk, AJ Styles to Make Appearances; Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward To on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

he Georgia winger joined from Napoli for a reported 70 million euros (USD 72 million) during the winter transfer window. Following his arrival mid-January at PSG he was not authorized to feature in the Champions League until after the league phase was over.

PSG coach Luis Enrique has selected a group of 20 players for the match against Brest, with midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery missing through injury. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)