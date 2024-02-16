New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Star French attacker Kylian Mbappe is to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the ongoing 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, according to Sky Sports.

The report added that the 25-year-old marksman and left-winger would join Spanish giants Real Madrid and fulfil his dream of featuring for the Galacticos after leaving the Paris-based club.

According to Sky Sports, Mbappe on Tuesday informed the PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi about his decision. Mbappe would be out of contract in the summer.

Earlier, Mbappe said he would never leave the Paris-based club for free. However, there have been no discussions yet on whether he will sacrifice his earnings or move to another club for a transfer fee.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, following that he has played 290 matches for the Paris club and scored 243 goals. The French striker was 19 years old when he left his childhood club for PSG.

In the ongoing season of the Ligue 1, the Frenchman appeared in 19 matches and got the back of the net 20 times. He also made 4 assists in the French league.

However, Mbappe never hid from accepting that his dream was to play for the 14-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner Real Madrid.

For the last several years, the Los Blancos have been trying to bring him to Madrid, but Mbappe wasn't keen on an exit before the expiration of his contract. However, now it seems that the star footballer is very much close to joining Real Madrid.

In 2021, Real Madrid went all out to sign Mbappe, offering 220 million Euros. However, PSG turned it down.

Thereafter, the 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with PSG, which will end before the upcoming transfer window opens. (ANI)

