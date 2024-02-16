The time has come for the stars of basketball to shine brightest at the All-Star Weekend. With a total of seven events in the NBA All-Star gala event, players and coaches selection through voting is completed weeks ago. Some players are making multiple All-star appearances while some new faces will join them in the mid-season entertainment. Rising Stars Game and Sunday's NBA All-Star Game will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Pacers and the WNBA's Fever. The Celebrity Game and All-Star Saturday Night festivities will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. NBA All-Star 2024 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details, Match Timings in IST and All You Need to Know About NBA All-Star Weekend.

Following the regular format of the All-Star weekend, the event will kick off with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge on the first day. The next day the focus will shift to some individual performances with the Skills Challenge, NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest in the same order. The big game between selected All-Stars, representing their respective conferences, Eastern Conference All-Stars vs Western Conference All-Stars, also known as the NBA All-Star game will be played on the final day of the weekend. Here is a complete roster of every game,

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game Roster

NBA All-Stars were voted on by fans, current players and a media panel. Based on these votes, two back-court and three front-court players were selected from each conference. Check out the complete roster including reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game,

Western Conference Starters Eastern Conference Starters LeBron James Giannis Antetokounmpo Nikola Jokic Jayson Tatus Kevin Durant Joel Embiid (to be replaced due to injury) Luka Doncic Tyrese Haliburton Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Damian Lillard Western Conference Reserves Eastern Conference Reserves Devin Booker Bam Adebayo Stephen Curry Paolo Banchero Anthony Davis Jaylen Brown Anthony Edwards Jalen Brunson Paul George Tyrese Maxey Kawhi Leonard Donovan Mitchell Karl Anthony Towns Julius Randle (To be replaced due to Injury

Injury replacements confirmed are Trae Young and Scottie Barnes

The 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Participants

For the third year, the Skills Challenge will feature three teams of three players that take part in a three-round competition. NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors' Coach Steve Kerr Becomes Fifth Fastest to Reach 500 Regular Season Wins, Achieves Feat Against Utah Jazz

Team Pacers (Home Team) Team Top Picks Team All-Star Tyrese Haliburton Paolo Banchero Scottie Barnes Bennedict Mathurin Anthony Edwards Tyrese Maxey Myles Turner Victor Wembanyama Trae Young

The 2024 NBA All-Star Three Points Shooting Participants

This year's 3-Point Contest features eight of the league's best shooters with six of them already playing in the NBA All-Star Game. Headlining the group of eight is defending 3-Point Contest champion Damian Lillard and his Bucks backcourt mate Malik Beasley, who is connecting on 3-pointers at a blistering rate this season.

Player Seasons 3PT% Malik Beasley 44.7 Jalen Brunson 40.6 Tyrese Haliburton 39.6 Damian Lillard 34.5 Lauri Markkanen 40.6 Donovan Mitchell 36.3 Karl-Anthony Towns 43.8 Trae Young 37.3

The 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Participants

One of the most iconic and followed events in the All-Star weekend will have a unique group, headlined by defending dunk champion Mac McClung of the G League's Osceola Magic and All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.

Player Team Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat Mac McClung Osceola Magic (G League) Jacob Toppin New York Knicks (Two-way)

The 2024 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge Roster

A multi-game event will have four coaches taking their team, comprised of young talented NBA stars and G League players for the ultimate glory. The four teams of seven players are led by four legends: Pau Gasol (Team Pau), Tamika Catchings (Team Tamika), Jalen Rose (Team Jalen) and Detlef Schrempf (Team Detlef). Stephen Curry Becomes 1st Player in NBA History To Hit More Than Seven 3-Pointers in Four Consecutive Games, Achieves Feat at LAC vs GSW Basketball Match.

Team Pau

Player Year Team Bilal Coulibaly Rookie Wizards Jaime Jaquez Jr. Rookie Heat Brandon Miller Rookie Hornets Brandin Podziemski Rookie Warriors Jabari Smith Jr. Sophomore Rockets Cason Wallace Rookie Thunder Victor Wembanyama Rookie Spurs

Team Tamika

Player Year Team Paolo Banchero Sophomore Magic Dyson Daniels Sophomore Pelicans Jalen Duren Sophomore Pistons Keyonte George Rookie Jazz Scoot Henderson Rookie Blazers Jaden Ivey Sophomore Pistons Keegan Murray Sophomore Kings

Team Jalen

Player Year Team Jordan Hawkins Rookie Pelicans Chet Holmgren Rookie Thunder Walker Kessler Sophomore Jazz Dereck Lively II Rookie Mavericks Bennedict Mathurin Sophomore Pacers Shaedon Sharpe* Sophomore Trail Blazers Jalen Williams Sophomore Thunder Jeremy Sochan* Sophomore Spurs

*Sochan has been selected as the injury replacement for Sharpe.

Team Detlef

Player Team Izan Almansa G League Ignite Matas Buzelis G League Ignite Ron Holland G League Ignite Mac McClung Osceola Magic Tyler Smith G League Ignite Oscar Tshiebwe Indiana Pacers/Mad Ants (Played on two-way contract) Alondes Williams Miami Heat/Sioux Falls Skyforce (Played on two-way contract)

Team Jalen and Team Tamika will play against each other in the semifinal one while Team Pau and Team Detlef will play the second semifinal. Winners of each semifinal will play in the final for the ultimate championship. All the games will take place on 16th February ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).