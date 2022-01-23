Madrid [Spain], January 23 (ANI): Atletico Madrid on Saturday dramatically defeated Valencia 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano after overcoming a two-goal deficit.

Matheus Cunha, Angel Correa, and Mario Hermoso scored the goals for defending champions.

The visitors started the match at a good pace as they took the lead in the 25th minute through Musah. And Valencia again scored just before half-time through Hugo Lato to double their lead.

Atleti pulled one back through Cunha after 60 minutes on the clock. As the match reached business-end, Atleti kept going and found the equaliser in the 91st minute through Correa.

However, hosts kept the pressure as Hermoso made it 3-2 at death to complete an epic comeback.

At the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Sevilla FC picked up a point at home to RC Celta de Vigo in an entertaining affair.

Based on the half-time scoreline, a point seems like a point gained for Sevilla, but hosts would rue the missed chances as they could have closed the gap on league leaders Real Madrid with a win.

Papu Gomez and Oliver Torres scored in quick succession to level the scores for hosts, after Cervi and Aspas had also scored in the space of just a few minutes to give Celta a two-goal lead at the interval. Oliver nearly added a second late on, but his effort struck the base of the post.

Sevilla now have 46 points from the 22 matches while Real Madrid have 49 points from 21 games. (ANI)

