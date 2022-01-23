India would take on South Africa for one last time in the tour as the visitors hope to end with a win in the final match of the ODI series. The Proteas have been dominant and have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a seven-wicket victory in the second game in Paarl. The action now heads to Cape Town where the home side would aim to complete a whitewash while KL Rahul's India would be keen on playing for pride. The match, starting at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), would be telecasted live on Star Sports network channels as they are the official broadcaster for the series. Disney+Hotstar app would provide live streaming of the game. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA ODI Series on TV With Time in IST

India are likely to make some changes in their playing XI to give their bench players an opportunity to showcase their talent. South Africa on the other hand, would most likely field the same combination from the second ODI unless there appears to be an injury concern. Would the IND vs SA 3rd ODI live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Let us find out.

Is IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. However, IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs SA ODI.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

