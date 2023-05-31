Barcelona [Spain], May 31 (ANI): Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen is currently level at 26 clean sheets in a season with Deportivo goalkeeper Paco Liano, who set the record for most clean sheets in 1993/94.

Barcelona still has one game to play, which means Ter Stegen can break the record of Paco Liano. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Gaffer, Named LMA Manager of the Year.

Stegen is also likely to win the golden glove award. The golden glove award is given to a keeper who has kept the most number of clean sheets in a season, which means conceding the least number of goals.

Barcelona will play their last league match against Celta Vigo on June 4.

Barcelona and Ter Stegen have another record to break in their sight. Currently, they have matched the record of Chelsea of most clean sheets in a season by a team.

In the 2004/05 season, Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and Goalkeeper Petr Cech kept 25 clean sheets in a single season. Barcelona are currently levelled with that record and can even break it if they keep a clean sheet against Celta Vigo.

At Barcelona, Ter Stegen has won five La Liga titles, one Champions League, five Copa del Rey, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup and three Spanish Super Cups.

With Germany, he won one Confederations Cup in 2017 and European Under-19 Championship in 2009.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen signed for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach. Born on 30 April 1992 in Monchengladbach itself, the German did not take long to make his name as one of Europe's most promising young goalkeepers.

In his debut season for Barcelona in 2014/15, the goalkeeper played every game in the Champions League and had a leading role in the Copa del Rey, both of which Barca won.

The right-footed goalkeeper, in the 2021/22 season surpassed 300 games for Barca, taking him into the top 5 on the all-time appearance list for foreign players. Quincy Promes, Netherlands International Striker, Prosecuted for Smuggling Cocaine.

In 2017, Ter Stegen played an important role for Germany in the final of the Confederations Cup against Chile, he was named man of the match for his incredible performance. He was also part of the German squad in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. (ANI)

