Manchester [UK], May 31 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been named LMA Manager of the Year for the third time in six seasons. Guardiola previously won the LMA prize in 2018 and 2021. The Spaniard took charge of the Blues at the start of the 2016/17 campaign. Since his arrival, the tactician has won five Premier League titles in the last six years.

This time his team went toe to toe against Arsenal who posed a real threat to end their domination in the Premier League.

But in the end, the Gunners started to lose their grip on the top spot and slowly slipped to the second spot with each passing game week.

City secured the Premier League title with 89 points and three matches to spare. The Blues ended the season five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

In 38 league games this season, City won 28 games and scored a remarkable 94 goals, more than any other side in Europe's major leagues.

A historic Treble is also on the cards as City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 and Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10.

As Guardiola bagged the award he went on to thank everyone who was involved with him throughout the season. He further went on to emphasize the importance of the award for him as a manager.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in me being named LMA Manager of the Year," Pep Guardiola said as quoted by ManchesterCity.com.

"First of all, I want to thank my fellow nominees. They have all done an incredible job this season."

"This trophy is not normally awarded for how good a manager you are, but for what you win. I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible."

"Of course, I also want to thank all of the players for the incredible job that they have done to help us this season," Guardiola concluded. (ANI)

