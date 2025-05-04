Incheon (Korea), May 4 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri produced a tame even par finish with 72 and ended the week at Liv Golf Korea in Tied-45th place here.

Lahiri's rounds were 68-79-72 for a total of 3-over.

Also Read | Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Indian was, however, part of the winning team, Crushers, which were led by the individual winner, Bryson DeChambeau of the US.

DeChambeau, starting the final day with a four-shot lead, carried his team, Crushers, to twin success, as he won the individual title and also led his team to victory.

Also Read | KKR vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Check Playing XIs and Impact Players List.

DeChambeau carded rounds of 65 and 66 on the first two days at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, and added a final-round 66 with six birdies.

He finished at 19-under, two shots ahead of teammate Charles Howell III, who finished runner-up at 17-under after a final-round 63.

Lahiri, who started on the 12th began with a birdie and had another one on the 15th.

He bogeyed the 16th and then the second to drop to even par.

He then had a birdie-bogey sequence twice on the third 3rd-4th and again on the 8th-9th to finish at 72.

Lahiri has had a modest season with just one Top-10 in seven starts and two other finishes in T-20. He lies 31st in the individual standings.

Smash GC's Talor Gooch, the 2023 LIV Golf League individual champion, rounded out the podium in third at 14 under overall after a final-round 66.

DeChambeau had been moving in the right direction recently, finishing 5th and T2 in his last two events on the global golf circuit, and now he has returned to the LIV Golf winner's circle for the first time since 2023.

It's also the two-time major winner's first victory anywhere since the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst.

DeChambeau and Howell's 1-2 finish led Crushers GC to a resounding final round comeback.

Howell (63), DeChambeau (66), Paul Casey (67) and Anirban Lahiri (72) finished at 35 under overall, earning their first team victory of the season.

Brooks Koepka's Smash GC taking second place at 26 under and Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC finishing in third at 18 under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)