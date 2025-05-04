Out! A much-needed wicket for the Rajasthan Royals. Maheesh Theekshana gets his first wicket of the match. Removes dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was looking to up the scoring rate. It was a fuller delivery on off stump, and the KKR opener smashed straight towards Shimron Hetmyer, who was standing at the mid-wicket region. Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Shimron Hetmyer b Maheesh Theekshana 35(25)
Impressive powerplay for the Kolkata Knight Riders. After losing Sunil Narine early in the innings, Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored runs at a brisk rate. Rajasthan Royals bowlers were under complete pressure and were looking clueless against them.
Captain Ajinkya Rahane has joined Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the crease. Since the departure of Sunil Narine, both batters have looked to attack the Rajasthan Royals bowlers and are looking to up the scoring rate. Both will aim to end the powerplay on a high note.
Out! Clean Bowled! Yudhvir Singh Charak has the last laugh in this battle against Sunil Narine. After being belted for two boundaries, Charak dismisses the KKR opener. He folds his hands and thanks the one above. A smart piece of bowling by the RR speedster and visitors gets an early breakthrough. Sunil Narine b Yudhvir Singh Charak 11(9)
Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal RR Impact Players: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora KKR Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
KKR make two changes in their XI, bringing back Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh for the contest. RR, too, have made as many as three changes, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga, Kunal Rathore, and Yudhvir Singh. Nitish Rana, who as per skipper Riyan Parag has a niggle, thus is sitting out.
TOSS! Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and says that Kolkata Knight Riders will bat first on the deck under the sun.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Match 53 will witness Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the first match of the doubleheader on May 4 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and commence at 3:30 AM. This is the second match between these two franchises this season, with KKR clinching a dominating victory over RR by eight wickets in Guwahati. KKR are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table, while RR are just below defending champions at number eight. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2025 Match 52?.
The Ajinkya Rahane-led IPL 2024 champions have had a season that is anything but perfect for the franchise, which is facing a slump in form of all their major performers, leading to their downfall. A win will ensure KKR remains in the race to the playoffs, while a loss will more or less wrap the competition for them.
On the other side, the Rajasthan Royals have been eliminated from the playoffs race after winning just three matches out of 11. The absence of captain Sanju Samson has hit the franchise hard, with stand-in skipper Riyan Parag failing to showcase consistency as a leader and a batter. Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 4.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi