Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Match 53 will witness Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the first match of the doubleheader on May 4 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and commence at 3:30 AM. This is the second match between these two franchises this season, with KKR clinching a dominating victory over RR by eight wickets in Guwahati. KKR are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table, while RR are just below defending champions at number eight.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led IPL 2024 champions have had a season that is anything but perfect for the franchise, which is facing a slump in form of all their major performers, leading to their downfall. A win will ensure KKR remains in the race to the playoffs, while a loss will more or less wrap the competition for them.

On the other side, the Rajasthan Royals have been eliminated from the playoffs race after winning just three matches out of 11. The absence of captain Sanju Samson has hit the franchise hard, with stand-in skipper Riyan Parag failing to showcase consistency as a leader and a batter.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi