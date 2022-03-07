Orlando, Mar 7 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri crashed to one of his worst rounds, on what was also a demanding final day, to finish a disappointing tied 72nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, presented by Mastercard.

With firm, windy conditions making scoring difficult in the past three days, Lahiri plummeted to 10-over 82 with just one birdie on the card against nine bogeys and a double.

It was a tough day, when the scoring average approached 76.

While he managed to break his run of missed cuts, Lahiri would hardly be pleased heading into the TPC Sawgrass for the PLAYERS Championship.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who played his first 70 PGA Tour events without a win, won his second PGA Tour title in three starts.

He finished with an even par 72 to finish at five-under 283 and win by one shot over past champion Tyrrell Hatton (69).

Hatton was tied for the second spot with Viktor Hovland (74) and Billy Horschel (75) at four-under 284.

After going winless in his first 70 TOUR events, Scheffler has recorded seven top-25s in 10 starts this season, and he joins Hideki Matsuyama as the first two-time winners of the 2021-22 TOUR campaign.

