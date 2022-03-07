Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly considering his future at the club over the lack of game time. Rashford has been playing at his boyhood club, making his senior team debut in 2015. Under Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick, he has struggled to get game time and that has brought him to a point where he is reportedly wondering about how his future at the club would turn out to be. Noted Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed this development on his social media on Monday. He wrote, "Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Likes Instagram Post Claiming Portuguese Star Was Not Injured but Left Out of Manchester Derby

Here's His Tweet:

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

Rashford has started for Manchester United only twice since December 27 when they drew against Newcastle United. He did start against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. With Manchester United missing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the derby against Manchester City, many had tipped him to be the starting XI. But the 24-year was used as a substitute instead as United suffered a humiliating 1-4 loss, which hampered their chances of a top-four finish. Rashford has scored five goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season, so far.

The England forward's current Manchester United contract runs out next year. United would have a new manager ahead of the next season and Rashford can potentially find favour with him and regain his place back in the playing XI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).