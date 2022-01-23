La Quinta (US), Jan 23 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri had a birdie and a bogey on either side of the Stadium Course as the Indian carded an even par 72 in windy conditions to make the cut at the American Express golf tournament.

At 8-under, Lahiri is currently T-45 after 54 holes.

The Indian will be back on the Stadium Course for the final round as the Top-70 made the cut from 156 professionals.

While Lahiri slipped from T-32 to T-45, Indian-American Sahith Theegala built on his second round of 10-under 62 with a 4-under 68 in third round to move to 14-under and T-11.

Two rookies, Lee Hodges (64) and Paul Barjon (65) shared the lead as the reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay (72) dropped to T-11.

Lahiri opened with a neat birdie on first but gave that gain away with a bogey on Par-3 sixth and turned in even.

On the back nine he bogeyed the 15th but made up for that at 16th. In the third round, when there was wind going up to 28 miles per hour, Lahiri did not give himself too many opportunities inside 10 feet.

Hodges and Barjon had the advantage of a late tee time as they missed a bit of the wind and had decent conditions at least on the back nine.

Tom Hoge, seeking his first career PGA TOUR title in his 201st start, is third at 17-under after 68.

After opening with a 10-under 62 at La Quinta and 4-under 68 at Nicklaus, Cantlay dropped with an even-par 72 on the Stadium Course. It ended his streak of 21 consecutive rounds in the 60s.

World no. 1 and 2018 American Express champion Jon Rahm shot a 5-under 67 to be 13-under. He is T-15.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim is T-24 at 11-under 205, while Phil Mickelson once again missed the cut at the event.

