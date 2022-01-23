Sevilla are hot on the heels of Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga with the former trailing the Los Blancos by three points but having played a game more. Carlo Ancelotti’s men host Elche with anything other than a win will make things interesting in the title race. A defeat at the turn of the year against Getafe prompted a strong reaction from the Los Blancos as they have won five games on the bounce in all competitions. This is the kind of momentum needed as they enter the business end of the campaign. Opponents Elche are four points clear off the drop zone but things are dynamic in the relegation scrap and a string of defeats could dent their campaign severely. Real Madrid versus Elche will be streamed on the Voot app from 8:45 PM IST. Manchester United vs West Ham Result and Goal Highlights: Marcus Rashford’s Late Strike Seals Victory for Red Devils at Old Trafford

Dani Carvajal is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus while the likes of Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio and Jesus Vallejo are ruled out with injuries for Real Madrid. Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois were not part of the cup tie but make a comeback in the matchday squad against Elche. Eden Hazard was on the scoresheet in the previous game but will drop to the bench this evening.

Kiko Casilla, Pablo Piatti and Javier Pastore are part of the squad to face Real Madrid which is a huge boost for Elche. Pedro Bigas and Ivan Marcone are inured and ruled out of the clash and apart from the duo, Elche has a full squad to choose its playing eleven from. Lucas Boye has been in good goal-scoring form this term but there will not be much chance coming his way against Real Madrid. His link-up play with fellow striker Lucas Perez will be crucial against Madrid.

When is Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Real Madrid vs Elche clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on January 23, 2022 (Sunday) at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Elche live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Elche clash.

Real Madrid are in red hot form at the moment and could make light work of this Elche side at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2022 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).