Jeddah, Feb 5 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri finally found form, while Shubhankar Sharma continued his steady show as the Indian duo was tied 19th after the third round of the Saudi International golf tournament here.

After rounds of 71-69 on the first two days, Lahiri carded five-under 65 with six birdies and one bogey at the Royal Greens Golf Club to get to five-under.

Sharma added 69 to his first two rounds of 67-69. His one-under third round card had four birdies, including on the closing 18th, against three bogeys.

Shiv Kapur, who began the week strongly with 67 and followed up with 71, added 72 and was tied 55th at even par total. Rashid Khan (76), the only other Indian to make the cut, was 71st.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer held the lead for the third consecutive day after posting a flawless six-under-par 64 to progress to 17 under.

American Cameron Young (65) was in second place, two strokes back, while American Matthew Wolff (63), Lucas Herbert from Australia (67) and Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana (68) are way behind at 10-under, seven shots behind the leader in a tie for third.

Ancer had three birdies on the front and three on the back, including on the 18th.

Sadom, who played in the final pairing with Ancer and Young, was in contention for much of the day and was looking in control until he bogeyed 14 and made double on 16.

