Las Vegas (US), Oct 10 (PTI) Struggling a windy day, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri slipped down the leaderboard from Tied 30 to 54 after carding a one-over 72 at the Shriners Children's Open, here.

Lahiri had shot 65 and 70 on the first two days.

Also Read | RCB vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator.

Adam Schenk (64-65-66) was the leader at 18 under while Matthew Wolff (64-67-65) was second at 17 under. Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for third at 16 under.

On a day when it was windy and not very easy, Lahiri missed the few chances that came his way but he also managed a few tough pars on Saturday.

Also Read | DC vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Watch Free Telecast Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

He looked like getting off to a good start with a birdie on the second from 14 feet but a miss from inside five feet and then from 13 feet meant he dropped back-to-back bogeys.

A super tee to two feet on Par-3 fifth meant he was back to par. Again he dropped a shot after getting to the green in three and missing a par from 13 feet.

He was not inside 20 feet of the flag in the next six holes but still managed pars and on 16th he hit a nice chip from 70 feet to two feet for birdie but gave away that gain on 17th when he missed par from just inside six feet.

Schenk birdied three of his last four holes en route to a 5-under 66 and took a one-shot lead over Wolff. Schenk was at 18-under 195, the second time he has held a 54-hole lead.

Six players were separated by three shots going into the final round at TPC Summerlin, a group that included Sam Burns, who was two back.

The best round belonged to Lanto Griffin, who after 72 on Thursday shot 64 on Friday and played well in the wind on Saturday with another 64 that left him five shots behind.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)