Having made it to the IPL 2021 playoffs, either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Kolkata Knight Riders will be eliminated as they face-off in the Eliminator contest. The winner will move a step close to IPL 2021 final and face winner of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. While RCB finished third after the first round matches, KKR managed fourth spot thanks to their better run-rate than defending champions Mumbai Indians. KKR's UAE-leg of IPL 2021 was all about resurgence as Eoin Morgan-led side won five out of seven matches. IPL 2021 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

Knight Riders will be up against in-form RCB and the game is expected to be a closely fought one. Both the teams have played some good cricket in UAE but RCB might have slight edge going into the contest. RCB major concern has been inability to pick wickets in the powerplay and that's something KKR will be looking to expose once again.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 28 times and it is Kolkata Knight Riders who have the superior head-to-head record, winning 15 games while Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 13 matches. Earlier, the two sides met twice this season and both won a game each. IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List.

RCB vs KKR, Eliminator IPL 2021, Key Players

Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key players for Royal Challengers Bangalore while for Kolkata Knight Riders Venkatesh Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan would be key players in this clash.

RCB vs KKR, Eliminator IPL 2021, Mini Battles

Glenn Maxwell vs Sunil Narine in the middle-order will be one of the main battles to look out for while Mohammed Siraj vs Venkatesh Iyer will also be a key clash to look out for. IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List.

RCB vs KKR, Eliminator IPL 2021, Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) Eliminator match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 11, 2021 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs KKR, Eliminator IPL 2021, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs KKR, Eliminator IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

