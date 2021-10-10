Keeping in mind the spot in playoffs Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are taking on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The winner here will straight away make way into the finals of the IPL 2021. Playoff 1 will be held at 7.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall be taking a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. DC vs CSK, Qualifier 1, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

So far in the IPL 2021, both teams locked horns with each other twice and both walked away with a win each. On the first occasion, we had Shikhar Dhawan who stood tall for his team and Delhi Capitals walked away with a seven-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium. On the second occasion also DC walked away with a win in a low-scoring encounter. So in this season at least so far, it would be safe to say that Delhi Capitals emerged to be a better side. Rishabh Pant's team will be looking to replicate their feat as on the previous two occasions. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

IPL 2021 Live Score

DC vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 on Star Sports TV Channels

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs CSK clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the DC vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

