Macau, Mar 20 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri opened with a 3-under 67 in the International Series Macau to be T-22 after the opening day.

Lahiri, who has not won a title since 2015, had six birdies against three bogeys in his round.

Also Read | Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of DEN vs POR on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Lahiri also had a hat-trick of gains between the 14th and the 16th. Patrick Reed shot a majestic seven-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead.

Shiv Kapur, SSP Chawrasia and Yuvraj Sandhu shot 1-under each to be T-51 while Jeev Milkha Singh (70) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (70) were T-75. PTI COR

Also Read | Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ITA vs GER on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)