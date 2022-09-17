Chicago, Sep 17 (PTI) Recovering from a bout of flu, India's Anirban Lahiri shot three birdies in last four holes to salvage a par round 72 and was tied 28th in the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms here.

Lahiri was tied alongside Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmei, Australian Wade Ormsby and American Sihwan Kim.

Dustin Johnson birdied half of the 18 holes to shoot a bogey free 9-under 63. He was three shots ahead of the Open champion, Australian Cameron Smith, who had three birdies on either side of the course in his six-under 66.

Lahiri started from the first tee alongside Johnson and seemed to struggle for most part of the round. He started finding his game in the closing stages and the three late birdies helped him get back to par.

Lahiri showed effects of his indisposition as he missed a lot of fairways and his irons too were not as he wanted.

American Matthew Wolff eagled the par-five 18th, his penultimate hole, to move into third place with a 67.

Wolff was one shot ahead of Bedminster champion Henrik Stenson, Matt Jones, Lee Westwood and Charles Howell III.

Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana and Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent were the best-placed among the Asian Tour players, tied 11th after returning 70s.

