Bangkok [Thailand], June 3 (ANI): India's star shuttler Lakshya Sen faced defeat in the semi-final of the Thailand Open 2023 on Saturday

Lakshya lost to world No. 5. Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand by 21-13, 17-21, 13-21.

The Indian shuttler was hoping to reach his first BWF World Tour final since the All England Open 2022 where he reached the final clash.

Lakshya pulled a great start by winning the first set by 21-13, however, Kunlavut did a great return in the next two games.

For most of the second set, Lakshya Sen and Kunlavut Vitidsarn were neck and neck. With the score at 17-17, the Thai shuttler stepped up to win the next four points in a row, keeping himself in the game.

In the decider set, Lakshya took a narrow lead of 11-10 but after the break, Kunlavut outplayed him and won the match.

India's star shuttler had stormed into the semifinals to keep India's challenge alive in the ongoing Thailand Open 2023 as he defeated Jun Hao Leong of Malaysia 21-19, 21-11 in the quarterfinals match of men's singles event in Bangkok on Friday.

Earlier in the round of 16, Lakshya defeated the fourth seed and reigning All England Open champion from China, Li Shi Feng, in straight games.

In the early rounds, George got the better of former All England Open champion Shi Yu Qi and an in-form Weng Hong Yang. In the women's singles event, Saina Nehwal suffered defeat and crashed out from the round of 16 while PV Sindhu suffered a first-round exit. (ANI)

