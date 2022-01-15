New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the men's singles final of the ongoing India Open 2022, which is part of the BWF World Tour tournament series, at the KD Jadhav Stadium here on Saturday.

Sen comes back from a game down in the semi-final against Malaysia's NG Tze Yong to win 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 and reach the first Super 500 final of his career.

The Indian shuttler will now face reigning world champion from Singapore Loh Kean Yew in men's singles final.

Later in the day, Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be going against Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semi-final clash while the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be going against the French pair of Fabien Delrue and William Villeger. (ANI)

