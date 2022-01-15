The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru are all set to host the UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans PKL 2021-22 match. This is the 56th game of the tournament. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the Pro Kabbadi League 2021-22. Placed on number seven of the Pro Kabbadi League 2021-22, UP Yoddha has won only a couple of games so far out of nine matches played. The team has lost four games and a couple of their games ended with a draw. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The UP Yoddha enters the game with a 36-36 draw in their last game. The Telugu Titans occupy the last spot on the PKL 2021-22 points table. The team from the South has been winless so far in the league. The team has played eight matches so far in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, has faced six draws and a couple of losses in his season. The team has 10 points in their kitty and they enter the game with a 22-40 draw against Gujarat Giants. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

Where To Watch UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, live online streaming.

