Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Lakshya Shooting Club (LSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private sector bank to establish a state-of-the-art High Performance Centre (HPC) in Navi Mumbai.

The name of the facility is 'Axis Bank Lakshya Shooting Club High Performance Centre' as the leading private sector bank is involved in the venture.

Under the MoU, Axis Bank will "extend financial and developmental support" to LSC to establish a holistic centre which will include two advanced shooting ranges for air rifle, air pistol, and simulated 50m rifle, an integrated sport science centre with performance analysis, injury prevention, and recovery support, a sports psychology unit to support the emotional and mental well-being of the athletes, and residential accommodation for athletes and coaches, and additional training facilities.

The centre will provide world-class infrastructure, comprehensive athletic development programs, and community engagement activities for nurturing emerging shooters.

It will also groom Olympic-level elite shooters, and look to create an open and inclusive platform for scouting potential talent.

LSC is a well-renowned nurturing ground for young shooters and was founded by Olympian Suma Shirur.

The centre is expected to host over 400 athletes annually, including both resident and non-resident participants.

It is designed to be fully accessible and para-friendly, supporting para-athletes, including those who have already represented India at the Paralympics and Deaflympics.

