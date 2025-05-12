ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Table-toppers Netherlands will be locking horns with the UAE national cricket team in their upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The Netherlands national cricket team will be playing this match at their home ground Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht after three consecutive wins, and an eight-match unbeaten run. Hosts Netherlands are the favourites in this UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match, but UAE have won the toss and elected to bat first. Netherlands Beat Scotland By 19 Runs in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27; Max O'Dowd, Zach Lion-Cachet, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe Shine in Dutch Victory.

The Netherlands national cricket team last lost a match on November 13, 2025, against Oman. Since then the Dutch side has won six games while having two matches ending in no result. The UAE national cricket team have been a bit out of form, but they did win their last game against Scotland in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match should be treated as a big chance by them to turn the odds.

When is UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Netherlands will host the UAE in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, May 12. The UAE vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht, Netherlands, from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: From Australia to Australia, Star Cricketer’s Test Career Comes Full Circle As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth 19 INR to watch the UAE vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

