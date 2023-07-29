Barcelona [Spain], July 29 (ANI): A clinical performance by the Indian Women's Hockey Team helped them beat nemesis England 3-0 in the ongoing 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Saturday. It was striker Lalremsiami who starred in the team's big win with a hat-trick (13', 17', 56').

This was India's first win of the tour after ending their previous two matches in a stalemate against England (1-1) and Spain (2-2). Having remained unbeaten so far, the Indian side led by Savita will march into tomorrow's last match of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament as table toppers.

In the first quarter, the match's proceedings began with England getting off the mark in a dominant fashion with the speedy attack, while the Indian team worked calmly to stitch together an effective structure that would yield results.

First, it was Neha Goyal who worked a brilliant attempt on goal but was well-defended by the English defence. However in India's next attempt a few minutes later, a long pass by experienced Deep Grace Ekka from the deep midfield was swiftly deflected into the goal by Lalremsiami in the 13th minute.

This early goal gave India the right momentum going into the second quarter. They were able to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 17th minute when a good circle penetration saw Lalremsiami score her second goal. She showcased good footwork, picking up the ball well and pumping it past England's goalie Sabbie Heesh.

This 2-0 lead put India in a formidable position, giving them the cushion to work different combinations that would fetch results in the circle.

While the third quarter remained goalless after England squandered a few chances to score. India held on to the lead with some solid defending that kept them in control of the match.

With England desperately trying to find ways to bounce back, the last quarter was entertaining with both teams displaying quick-fire hockey with both teams stepping up the ante in attack. Though England could not beat India's defence, the Indian strikers with young guns Sangita, Lalremsiami, Neha and Navneet worked in tandem to extend the team's lead. It was eventually Lalremsiami who struck again in the 56th minute to help India seal the match with a 3-0 on board.

On July 30, India will take on hosts Spain at 14:30 hrs IST. (ANI)

