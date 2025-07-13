Barcelona [Spain], July 13 (ANI): Young Barcelona and Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, who turned 18 on Sunday, aims to achieve a UEFA Champions League title for his club and a FIFA World Cup title for Spain.

The 18-year-old sensation had a conversation with his club's official media team. The Spanish giants aimed for the UEFA Champions League crown last season, but their dreams were crushed by Inter Milan in a thrilling semifinal clash. Nonetheless at domestic level, the club was able to complete a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup in 2024-25, as per Goal.com.

The teenager had an incredible international season as well, powering Spain to Euro Championship title last year. He emerged with the 'Best Young Player' in the competition. Spain last won the FIFA WC back in 2010, which was their maiden triumph.

So far for Barcelona, he has played three seasons, scoring 25 goals in 104 matches.

On reaching his 18th birthday, Yamal told Barcelona's official media team as per their official X handle, "Turning 18, I wish to achieve everything we had at 16 and 17, with the title we are missing - the Champions League - and also the World Cup. Those are the ones I am missing. My mindset tells me I have to go out and win."

"I am not thinking about how many years I've got ahead - I want to win now. I will try and give everything to make it happen. I just want to tell the fans that we will be there, fighting, and the Champions League will come home. The World Cup too," he added.

Yamal has been also cleared to sign his new lucrative deal with Barcelona, with suggestions being that he could be the one to whom Lionel Messi's prestigious number 10 shirt gets passed to. (ANI)

