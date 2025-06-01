Montmelo (Spain), Jun 1 (AP) Aston Martin says that Canadian driver Lance Stroll won't race in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday due to pain in his hand and wrist.

Aston Martin won't be able to replace Stroll since he qualified for the race. That means Fernando Alonso will be the only driver in an emerald green car.

The team did not specify which hand was hurting Stroll. It said that he had been “experiencing pain in his hand and wrist” for six weeks and that doctors believe it is related to a medical procedure he underwent in 2023 following a cycling accident to treat fractures and a broken toe.

Aston Martin said Stroll “will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery.”

Stroll has scored all 14 of Aston Martin's points this season while Alonso has struggled.

Stroll's home race, the Canadian GP, is next up in two weeks. (AP)

