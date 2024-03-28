Nottingham, Mar 28 (AP) Larry Lloyd, the former England international who was an integral part of Nottingham Forest's back-to-back European Cup-winning teams, has died. He was 75.

Forest announced the death of Lloyd on Thursday, without disclosing any further details.

Lloyd, a center back, played for Liverpool from 1969-74 — the final five years of Bill Shankly's era-defining managerial reign — and won the first division as well as the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 1973.

After a spell at Coventry, Lloyd moved to Forest in 1976 and made 218 appearances, helping manager Brian Clough mastermind the stunning rise of a provincial second-tier team to become the best in Europe in just three years.

Forest gained promotion to the top flight in 1977, won the league in 1978 and then the European Cup in 1979 and '80, with Lloyd and defensive partner Kenny Burns forming a solid and uncompromising foundation of the team's success in front of goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

Lloyd played four times for England from 1971-80 and was later a manager at Wigan and Notts County. (AP)

