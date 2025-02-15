Bologna (Italy), Feb 15 (AP) As debuts go they don't come much more unfortunate than this.

Cristiano Biraghi scored a last-minute own goal on his first appearance for Torino and gave Bologna a 3-2 win in Serie A on Friday.

With just seconds remaining, the ball hit the retreating defender and spun past his helpless goalkeeper.

It was a disaster for the recent signing from Fiorentina and marked the first defeat in eight games for Torino, which, after a shaky run in the final weeks of 2024, stabilized its form with six draws and a win in its previous seven games.

The match at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara had a bit of everything, including a double from Dan Ndoye.

A moment of inspiration from Eljif Elmas gave Torino a 2-1 lead 20 minutes into the second half, the on-loan striker from Leipzig nutmegging a defender and dinking the ball over the keeper.

Five minutes later, Ndoye took advantage of a penalty award to level the scores.

The result lifted Bologna one place into seventh and left Torino in 11th spot. (AP)

