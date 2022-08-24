Dubai [UAE], August 24 (ANI): The match-winning exploits of South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada against England at Lord's have been rewarded as the pace spearhead made giant strides on the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings.

Rabada was at his brilliant best during the Proteas' emphatic victory over England at the iconic North London ground with the towering pacer adding his name to the Honours Board at Lord's for the first time and collecting seven wickets for the match in devastating style.

Not only did his efforts help South Africa maintain their lead at the head of the World Test Championship standings, but it also saw the 27-year-old jump two places to third overall on the latest Test bowler rankings.

The ICC released their latest player rankings on Wednesday and a host of South African players gained big due to their dominant display at the Mecca of Cricket.

Fellow pacer Anrich Nortje terrorized the England batters with six wickets for the match and he rose 14 places to 25th overall on the latest rankings for bowlers.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins (891 rating points) and India veteran Ravi Ashwin (842) still lead the way on the list for bowlers, but Rabada (836) is making his move courtesy of his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar jumped one place to 13th on the Test batter rankings, while compatriot Marco Jensen rose 17 spots to 17th on the all-rounder list.

Imam drops to fourth on the ODI rankings with 779 rating points, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson appears in the list for batters once again at 11th place after he made a successful return to 50-over cricket against the West Indies.

Two players in arguably the best form of their life also made good ground on the latest list for ODI batters, with Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza and emerging India star Shubman Gill catching the eye on the updated rankings.

Raza added yet another ODI century to his resume in the third ODI match of the series against India and was duly rewarded with a four-spot jump to equal 25th on the rankings for batters.

Gill's jump was even more emphatic, with the 22-year-old rising a whopping 93 places to 38th after he finished as the leading run-scorer during that series with 245 runs. (ANI)

