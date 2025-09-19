New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The defending champions, Team Europe, will be aiming to continue their dominance when they take on Team World in the Laver Cup 2025, which gets underway at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA, on Friday, as per Olympics.com.

Europe currently lead the overall head-to-head 5-2, having reclaimed the title last year in Berlin, while Team World had triumphed in the previous two editions. This will be the eighth edition of the tournament, where six of Europe's best will face six players from the rest of the world in both singles and doubles contests across three days.

Team Europe consists of world number one Carlos Alcaraz, with Germany's Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev adding further strength. Holger Rune from Denmark and Norway's Casper Ruud will also bring their experience to the side. Teenager Jakub Mensik, fresh from his Miami Open Masters 1000 title, will be making his Laver Cup debut, while Italy's Flavio Cobolli has also been called up for the first time. With Alcaraz and Zverev ranked inside the top three, Europe head into the competition as the stronger side on paper.

Team World will rely on American star Taylor Fritz, currently ranked fifth in the world, along with Australia's Alex de Minaur, who sits at number eight. Brazil's rising youngster Joao Fonseca will make his first appearance, while Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo will feature in his third consecutive edition. With three Americans in their line-up, Fritz, Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka, Team World will be eager to make full use of home advantage.

The Laver Cup, named after the Australian great Rod Laver, was introduced in 2017 by Roger Federer, Jorge Paulo Lemann and Tennis Australia. The format features 12 matches, nine singles and three doubles, spread evenly over three days. Wins on the first day are worth one point, victories on the second day count for two points, while matches on the final day carry three points each. The first team to reach 13 points out of a possible 24 wins will lift the trophy, and if the contest is tied at 12-12 after twelve matches, a deciding doubles tie-breaker will determine the champions. (ANI)

