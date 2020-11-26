Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI): Laxman Rawat of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) notched up a century break on the way to a 4-0 win over Rakesh in the pre-quarterfinals of the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open Snooker Championship 2020, here on Thursday.

The fancied Rawat exhibited his potting skills with a break of 101, highest in the tournament so far, to blank his opponent and enter the quarter-finals.

In other matches, Yogesh Kumar, Hrithik Jain and Varun Kumar edged out their opponents by 4-3 margins, local lad S Shrikrishna sailed into the last eight with a 4-0 win.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: M Yogesh Kumar (Karnataka beat R Girish (RSPB) 4-3; Hrithik Jain (MP) beat Pandurangiah (RSPB) 4-3; Varun Kumar (MCC) beat Vijay Nichani (TN) 4-3; Ishpreet Singh Chadda (MH) beat Dilip Kumar (RSPB) 4-2; Kreishh Gurbaxani (Mah) beat Rafath Habib (RSPB) 4-2; Digvijay Kadian (HR) beat Faisal Khan (RSPB) 4-2; Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Rakesh (SSA) 4-0; S Shrikrishna (PSPB) beat Viswajeet Mohan (UP) 4-0.PTI SS

