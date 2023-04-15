Rome, Apr 15 (AP) Lazio strengthened its hold on second place in Serie A with a 3-0 win at Spezia.

Felipe Anderson drew a penalty that Ciro Immobile converted on Friday, then scored another goal before Marcos Antonio added a third.

The victory extended Lazio's unbeaten run in the league to eight matches and moved the Roman club eight points ahead of third-place Roma, which hosts Udinese on Sunday.

Lazio also moved within 13 points of runaway leader Napoli, which hosts relegation-threatened Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Spezia remained one spot above the drop zone.

Also, Cremonese beat Empoli 1-0 for its second straight win to boost its chances of avoiding relegation. Cyriel Dessers scored four minutes in for Cremonese after controlling a ball over the top and finding the target from the center of the area.

Cremonese has also reached the semifinals of the Italian Cup but was beaten 2-0 by Fiorentina in the first leg. AP

