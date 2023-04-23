Milan, Apr 23 (AP) Lazio failed to consolidate second spot in Serie A after it was beaten by mid-table Torino 1-0 to end a run of four straight wins.

Ivan Ilic netted the only goal two minutes before halftime on Saturday to help Torino to its first win in five matches.

Also Read | MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Wankhede Stadium Witnesses Multiple Records As Punjab Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians.

The result left Lazio two points above third-placed Juventus, which could cap a fantastic week with a win over runaway leader Napoli on Sunday. Juventus saw its 15-point penalty suspended on Thursday and also reached the Europa League semifinals.

Lazio struggled to find its rhythm at the Stadio Olimpico. It did have a chance in the 38th minute with a free kick from a dangerous position but Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic comfortably saved the attempt from his brother Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh Help Punjab Kings Overcome Mumbai Indians in High-Scoring Tie.

Moments later, Torino broke the deadlock when Ilic steered the ball through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and past the diving Ivan Provedel.

Lazio increased its pressing after the interval and even sent on Ciro Immobile. It was thought the forward would miss the match after breaking a rib when a tram collided with his car last weekend.

RELEGATION BATTLE

==============

Salernitana boosted its hopes of avoiding relegation by beating Sassuolo 3-0 for its first win in six matches.

Lorenzo Pirola and Boulaye Dia netted in the first half and Lassana Coulibaly sealed the win in the second.

Salernitana moved seven points above 18th-placed Hellas Verona, which beat Bologna 2-1 on Friday.

Spezia inched one point above Verona after drawing bottom club Sampdoria 1-1.

The match had to be halted for several minutes at the start of the second half after smoke from flares set off in the stands reduced visibility on the field. The stadium announcer warned fans the match would be postponed if flares continued to be lit. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)