It was that kind of a day at the Wankhede Stadium when the record books were re-written and several milestones achieved. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians got together to play out a highly-entertaining high-scoring tie, at the end of which the visitors emerged triumphant by just 13 runs. Sam Curran, Harpreet Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma set the stage on fire for Punjab Kings in the first innings with them, guiding the visitors to a massive 214/8 in front of the fans, who had Sachin Tendulkar masks on as a mark of celebration of the Master Blaster’s 50th birthday on April 24. The Mumbai Indians bowlers were hammered to all parts of the park, especially in the final six overs, where Punjab Kings scored 109 runs. A total of 214/8 always is pretty imposing no matter how good the wicket is for batting and the Mumbai Indians started proceedings pretty well, with Rohit Sharma (44) and Cameron Green (67) taking the hosts to 84/2 in 9.3 overs after the early loss of Ishan Kishan. TIMBER! Arshdeep Singh Breaks Middle-Stump Twice off Consecutive Deliveries in IPL 2023 Match Between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians kept the fight going even after losing skipper Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav now joined forces with Cameron Green with the two added 75 runs in just 36 balls. Green and Suryakumar displayed their full range of shots on this batting track as they kept the hosts believing that they could get over the line. But Green departed as he tried to hit a back-of-the-hand ball from countryman Nathan Ellis and Mumbai’s hopes were dashed further when Suryakumar Yadav, who completed 6000 runs in T20s, flicked one to Atharva Taide, who took a good jumping catch to provide Punjab Kings with the breakthrough. The last over of the contest saw Arshdeep Singh breaking the middle-stump into two halves off consecutive balls, dismissing Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera as Punjab Kings eventually walked out winners by 13 runs. Yorked! Watch Arjun Tendulkar Nail Perfect Yorker to Trap Prabhsimran Singh LBW During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#Arshdeep Singh completed 50 wickets in IPL

#Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in IPL.

#Piyush Chawla becomes the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history (166 wickets).

#Suryakumar Yadav completed 6000 runs in his T20 career.

#Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia registered the second-highest fifth-wicket partnership for Punjab Kings (92).

#Arjun Tendulkar Bowled the second-most expensive over by a Mumbai Indians bowler in the IPL (31 runs).

#Punjab Kings scored second-highest runs in the last six overs of an innings in IPL (109 runs).

#Punjab Kings posted their second-highest total against Mumbai Indians (214/8).

Mumbai Indians would hope to bounce back to form when they face the defending champions Gujarat Titans on April 25. Three days later, Punjab Kings host Lucknow Super Giants at home in what promises to be a good contest as well.

