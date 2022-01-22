Muscat [Oman], January 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez said that having Sri Lanka legend Arjuna Ranatunga as a coach is 'very special' to him.

Mohammad Hafeez is part of Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket whose coach is Sri Lanka legend Arjuna Ranatunga.

Also Read | Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Legends League Cricket got underway in Oman with a match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on Thursday. Mohammad Kaif-led Indian side defeated Misbah-ul-Haq-led Asian side, featuring a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan players.

"Having Arjuna Ranatunga as a coach is something very special to me because as a child when I was growing up, I saw him and today he is with me in the same dressing room," Hafeez said in the press conference.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs South Africa: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Cape Town.

"I feel happy as a fan that I am looking at them again in the ground. Maybe their skills intensity has now decreased but if Muttiah Muralitharan and Shoaib Akhtar are bowling, Mohammed Kaif is batting -- so I look it as a fan and I look to its entertainment factor, which shouldn't be critically judged."

"As a cricketer, it is entertainment for fans and I am happy as a fan," he added.

The Pathan brothers were the star for the India side as a stellar knock from Yusuf (80 off 40) and an all-round display from Irfan (25*, 2/21) have helped the Maharajas open its campaign on a high. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)