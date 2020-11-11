Leicestershire [UK], November 11 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Leicestershire on Tuesday announced the signing of former Yorkshire pacer Ed Barnes on a three-year deal.

The right-arm seamer joins the Running Foxes having spent a large part of the condensed 2020 season on loan at Derbyshire CCC where he made his first-class and T20 debuts.

From six professional appearances, two in the Bob Willis Trophy and four in the Vitality Blast, the 22-year old has claimed six wickets.

"It is really pleasing to sign for Leicestershire. We had been in talks for a few weeks from when I first got approached by Nico [Paul Nixon] and Sean [Jarvis]," said Barnes in an official statement.

"I'm just really happy to get it done and I am really looking forward to the summer and to get cracking," he added.

As well as performing well against the Running Foxes with the red ball, Barnes delivered an impressive spell of T20 death bowling against Lancashire Lightning where he picked up with wickets of Dane Vilas and Josh Bohannon

Leicestershire CCC Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "Ed [Barnes] is a talented, young bowler as we saw from the fixture against Derbyshire here at Grace Road last season.

"He is a welcome addition to our squad and we're all excited to see the competition that he brings to the bowling unit." (ANI)

