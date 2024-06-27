Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan shared a heartfelt post on Twitter after their shocking loss at the hands of South Africa in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan were wrapped up for a mere score of 56 runs by the Proteas and suffered a loss by nine wickets. Rashid Khan proved out to be the top performers of the team and contributed with both bat and ball. Rashid thanked all the fans that came to support the Afghani team in the T20 World Cup 2024. Birthday Boy Dale Steyn Meets and Hugs South African Cricketers After They Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final With Dominant Win Over Afghanistan (Watch Video).

Rashid Khan Thanks Fans for Their Support

We will always remember this #T20WorldCup ! The fight put ahead by each and every one of this team is commendable and I’m really proud of all of us! 🇦🇫 We will continue to build from here and comeback with more grit in the next one 💪 Thank you to each and everyone who… pic.twitter.com/MbzdTSlROR — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)