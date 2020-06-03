Sports News | Let's Treat Our Animals with Love and Bring an End to These Cowardly Acts: Virat Kohli on Pregnant Elephant's Death

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he was "appalled" after hearing about the death of a pregnant elephant in Mallapuram, Kerala who ate cracker-stuffed pineapple allegedly given by a local.

Kohli appealed to treat animals with love and urged to stop violence against them. "Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts," he tweeted.

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant expressed his anger too and demanded severe punishment for the accused. "Heartbroken, speechless, angry & shocked to read the news about the pregnant elephant in Kerala. How can anyone be so cruel. Hope the guilty are punished severely," Pant tweeted.

The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate the pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that she died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the fruit exploded in her mouth.

Mannarkkad forest range officer on Wednesday said that a FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of Wild Life Protection Act over the incident. (ANI)

