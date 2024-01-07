Lille recorded its highest ever win in a 12-0 rout of Golden Lion from the French West Indies to reach the French Cup round of 32. Golden Lion is based nearly 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) from Lille and plays at Saint-Joseph in the Martinique league. But Lille coach Paulo Fonseca fully respected the opponent by picking his strongest side. Canada striker Jonathan David and Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova took advantage with a hat trick each, while Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici and Iceland's Hakon Haraldsson grabbed two goals apiece on Saturday. Golden Lion goalkeeper Gilles Meslin kept the score down with several fine saves. Copa Del Rey 2023–24: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid Ease Into Spanish Cup Round of 16.

There were no big upsets although Nice — second in the French league behind Paris Saint-Germain — needed penalty kicks to beat second-tier Auxerre at home. PSG is at regional side Revel and Marseille visits fifth-tier Thionville Lusitanos on Sunday.

