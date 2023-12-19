Dubai, Dec 19 (PTI) Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League:

Player Country Team Base Price Sold Price (Crore) Season

Mithchell Starc Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 2024

Pat Cummins Australia SRH Rs 2 crore Rs 20.50

2024

Sam Curran England PK Rs 2 crore Rs 18.50

2023

Cameron Green Australia MI Rs 2 crore Rs 17.50

2023

Ben Stokes England CSK Rs 2 crore Rs 16.25

2023

Chris Morris South Africa RR Rs 75 lakh Rs 16.25

2021

Nicolas Pooran West Indies LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00

2023

Yuvraj Singh India DC Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00

2015

Pat Cummins Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 15.50

2020

Ishan Kishan India MI

Rs 2 crore Rs 15.25

2022.

