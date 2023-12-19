Dubai, Dec 19 (PTI) Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League:
Player Country Team Base Price Sold Price (Crore) Season
Mithchell Starc Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 2024
Pat Cummins Australia SRH Rs 2 crore Rs 20.50
2024
Sam Curran England PK Rs 2 crore Rs 18.50
2023
Cameron Green Australia MI Rs 2 crore Rs 17.50
2023
Ben Stokes England CSK Rs 2 crore Rs 16.25
2023
Chris Morris South Africa RR Rs 75 lakh Rs 16.25
2021
Nicolas Pooran West Indies LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00
2023
Yuvraj Singh India DC Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00
2015
Pat Cummins Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 15.50
2020
Ishan Kishan India MI
Rs 2 crore Rs 15.25
2022.
